New Balenciaga Skirt Looks Like Something You’d Have Installed In Your Car

They continue to test the limits of fashion.

Balenciaga

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty


Fashion house Balenciaga revealed a new “embossed leather skirt” at their autumn/winter 2017 runway recently. It looks like this:

Women Fall Winter 17 @MadameFigaroJapon

A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga) on

 

People couldn’t help but notice the skirt, which is selling for £1,795, has a similar look to something they would put in their car.

A lot of folks had jokes.

Balenciaga continues to push the limits with no shame.

