New Balenciaga Skirt Looks Like Something You’d Have Installed In Your Car

Women Fall Winter 17 @MadameFigaroJapon A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Fashion house Balenciaga revealed a new “embossed leather skirt” at their autumn/winter 2017 runway recently. It looks like this:

People couldn’t help but notice the skirt, which is selling for £1,795, has a similar look to something they would put in their car.

Are balenciaga really just gonna put their logo on a Car Mat and sell it as a skirt 😭 pic.twitter.com/vJIBxEMrl9 — George (@GeorgeMihic) October 17, 2017

We're not designer fashion experts, but… pic.twitter.com/zCujBIJNxf — Money Saving Expert (@MoneySavingExp) October 25, 2017

A lot of folks had jokes.

4 car floor mats: $20

Balenciaga 1 floor mat: $2000 pic.twitter.com/1lUfUW31wa — Ahmad 🔰 (@MigTheRobot) October 23, 2017

Can't believe they let her walk out without her necklace on smh.. pic.twitter.com/3Y2rfX7yyM — drew F (@Bewbzy) October 20, 2017

Balenciaga continues to push the limits with no shame.

I think at this point Balenciaga are just testing the limits of people's stupidity. "Let's make a car mat a skirt, lol they'll buy it" pic.twitter.com/CuI99dMNm0 — Frenzel (@LrdPrettyFranco) October 19, 2017

