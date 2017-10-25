George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making Fart Noises For His Twins

5 reads Leave a comment
Race relations in America are as bad as they’ve been in a long time. So it’s perfect timing that a new movie from George Clooney called Suburbicon is causing quite a stir. The film takes place in a small suburban neighborhood that spirals into chaos when a Black family moves in. Inspired by real events, the film used the Meyers family experience to force white people to take a look into the mirror to deal with prejudice, white silence, and white violence.
I talked to Clooney about these topics and more and asked him if he interacts with a Black person every day. His answer was shocking and real.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours