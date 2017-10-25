Entertainment News
George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making Fart Noises For His Twins

Race relations in America are as bad as they’ve been in a long time. So it’s perfect timing that a new movie from George Clooney called Suburbicon is causing quite a stir. The film takes place in a small suburban neighborhood that spirals into chaos when a Black family moves in. Inspired by real events, the film used the Meyers family experience to force white people to take a look into the mirror to deal with prejudice, white silence, and white violence.

I talked to Clooney about these topics and more and asked him if he interacts with a Black person every day. His answer was shocking and real.

photos