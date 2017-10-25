MillennialAMovie: Twitter Hilariously Changes Movie Titles For A New Generation

Global Grind

#MillennialAMovie Guess Who's Coming to Bottomless Brunch — On My Mind (@pensiveponderer) October 25, 2017

The #MillennialAMovie hashtag started trending on Twitter today asking users to remix their favorite movies with a millennial twist. So far, folks have hilariously hit the nail on the head, inserting the lingo of today into classic titles. You can swipe through below to read the funniest ones.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: