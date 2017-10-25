Entertainment News
‘Am I Wrong For This?’ Tweeter Consults Timeline After Awkwardness With New Boo

If you just started dating, is it the price or the principle?

Global Grind
Twitter suspends thousands of accounts for pro-terrorism and violence contents

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


Twitter user @TashBaeless asked her followers if she was wrong for asking a dude she was talking to to pay her back after she brought his mom some food.

Twitter loves to debate the numbers So of course the miscommunication divided the TL and has almost 1,000 comments at this point.

She tweeted a screenshot of the interaction:

“So you just start talking to a guy & you’re getting food so you ask if he wants & he says no but his mom does … am I wrong for this ?”

Screenshots on page 2.

photos