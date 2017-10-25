Entertainment News
Rest In Peace: ‘Moesha’ Actor Lamont Bentley Would Have Been 44 Today

The Bentley family remains in our prayers.

Twelve years ago actor Lamont Bentley was driving alone when he was killed in a single car accident in Southern California. Best known for his roles in Moesha, The Parkers, and Tales from the Hood, Bentley was reportedly traveling at a high speed, when his car ran through a stop sign, went through a chain link fence, and rolled down an embankment. Bentley was ejected from the car, at which point he landed in traffic and was hit by five vehicles before medics arrived to the scene. He is survived by his two daughters and mom.

