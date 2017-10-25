These 6th Graders Rapping About School Is The Dopest Thing You’ll See All Day

Global Grind

You can never go wrong when you mix hip hop and education.

Sixth grade teacher Terrance Sims was well aware of that fact when he started using hip hop to get his students excited for class.

Sims told The Shade Room, “I use hip-hop to engage my students academically.This song originally was to get our new 6th graders pumped for the new year and it kept picking up steam to be what it is right now. We will continue making videos using hip hop to encourage academic achievement.”

Check out these amazing sixth graders dropping quality bars about their academics to Tee Grizzley‘s “First Day Out”. They are the future after all.



