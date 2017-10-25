Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

RIP! Remember When Robert Guillaume Proved He Was The H.N.I.C.?

Global Grind
5 reads
Leave a comment

 

Disney ABC Television Group Archive

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty


 

The late, great Robert Guillaume certainly left his mark on the world and the entertainment industry before passing away at the age of 89 on Tuesday.

The award winning actor had groundbreaking roles like Benson to legendary roles like voicing Rafiki in the Lion King — but his role as superintendent Dr. Frank Napier in the 1989 classic Lean On Me was one of the most memorable roles in his career. Apparently, Guillaume is the only one skilled enough to have an argument scene with Morgan Freeman and come out on top.

Check out this classic clip of Robert Guillaume proving that he’s the real head n**** in charge when you hit the flip.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading RIP! Remember When Robert Guillaume Proved He Was The H.N.I.C.?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hump Day Laughs: T.I. Puts On A Show…
 1 hour ago
10.25.17
RIP! Remember When Robert Guillaume Proved He Was…
 2 hours ago
10.25.17
The Real Story Behind The #NYCStripperStrike (And How…
 5 hours ago
10.25.17
Middle Eastern Superhero Is Planned For TV Thanks…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
The Kardashians Re-Sign Their Contract With E! Network…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
The Internet Is Really Angry That Donald Trump…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
The Funniest & Most Accurate Reactions To Kris…
 24 hours ago
10.24.17
LADIES! This Is What You Need To Know…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae’s ’90s-Set L.A. Drama Is Sure To…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Says New Album Is On The…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Reverse Appropriation: Stealing White People’s Favorite Dance Move
 2 days ago
10.23.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Fans Celebrate The 5 Year Anniversary Of Kendrick…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Twitter Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Viral Photo With…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
This Is What Happens When Your Brother Shoots…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
photos