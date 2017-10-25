RIP! Remember When Robert Guillaume Proved He Was The H.N.I.C.?

5 reads Leave a comment
The late, great Robert Guillaume certainly left his mark on the world and the entertainment industry before passing away at the age of 89 on Tuesday.
The award winning actor had groundbreaking roles like Benson to legendary roles like voicing Rafiki in the Lion King — but his role as superintendent Dr. Frank Napier in the 1989 classic Lean On Me was one of the most memorable roles in his career. Apparently, Guillaume is the only one skilled enough to have an argument scene with Morgan Freeman and come out on top.
Check out this classic clip of Robert Guillaume proving that he’s the real head n**** in charge when you hit the flip.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours