DidYouKnow They Still Bump Bone Thugs-N-Harmony On Sesame Street?

Elmo, Grover and the gang have been running Sesame Street since 1969, but that doesn’t mean their ears are stuck in the Motown era.

Everyone from 90s Hip Hop heads to recovering cookie addicts needs to see the Sesame Street crew’s perfect rendition of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s classic “Crossroads” on page 2.

