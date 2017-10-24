Issa Hit: Get Used To Hearing The Creek Boyz’ YouTube Smash ‘With My Team’

1 reads Leave a comment
If you still haven’t heard The Creek Boyz‘ viral anthem “With My Team” yet, accept your late pass and take a seat in the back.
This spring, group members ETS Breeze, Turk P Diddy, Young Fedi Mula, and J Reezy united Baltimore behind their ghetto gospel hit, which features the four members harmonizing about their loyalty to each other.
Now with over 2.5 million streams on since March, the crew’s attempt to spread positivity in their area is reaching the whole world.
