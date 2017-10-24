Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Kardashians Re-Sign Their Contract With E! Network For $150 Million

This comes a few weeks after the premiere of the show's 10th season

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty


The Kardashian family has managed to make themselves a whole lot richer….the whole clan just re-signed with E! network and are pocketing $30 million a season for a 5 season deal, which totals at $150 million, according to TMZ. Sources familiar with the deal told TMZ that E! made an overall deal with the famous family, and the Kardashians were re-signed for more 5 cycles. The show just began it’s 10th season this month on the 10 year anniversary of the show’s 2007 premiere.

The contract is said to be a package deal in which E! has to pay for all services rendered by the Kardashians. This contract is definitely a substantial increase from their 2015 negotiation a couple years back, where the family also signed on for 5 cycles, but payment only totaled $100 mil–$10 million less a season.

TMZ’s sources revealed that the Kardashian deal is structured so that the family decides how to split up the money amongst themselves. This also means that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be on the air at least into 2019.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Kardashians Re-Sign Their Contract With E! Network For $150 Million

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Middle Eastern Superhero Is Planned For TV Thanks…
 9 hours ago
10.24.17
The Kardashians Re-Sign Their Contract With E! Network…
 9 hours ago
10.24.17
The Internet Is Really Angry That Donald Trump…
 9 hours ago
10.24.17
The Funniest & Most Accurate Reactions To Kris…
 14 hours ago
10.24.17
LADIES! This Is What You Need To Know…
 15 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae’s ’90s-Set L.A. Drama Is Sure To…
 15 hours ago
10.24.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Says New Album Is On The…
 18 hours ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 day ago
10.23.17
Reverse Appropriation: Stealing White People’s Favorite Dance Move
 1 day ago
10.23.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 1 day ago
10.23.17
Fans Celebrate The 5 Year Anniversary Of Kendrick…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Twitter Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Viral Photo With…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
This Is What Happens When Your Brother Shoots…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Burger King’s New Anti-Bullying Ad Will Have You…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Woman eating hamburger on bus
Burger King’s Anti-Bullying Campaign
 2 days ago
10.22.17
2013 BET Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Is Doing The Half-Time Show
 2 days ago
10.22.17
photos