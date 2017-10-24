The Kardashians Re-Sign Their Contract With E! Network For $150 Million

1 reads Leave a comment
The Kardashian family has managed to make themselves a whole lot richer….the whole clan just re-signed with E! network and are pocketing $30 million a season for a 5 season deal, which totals at $150 million, according to TMZ. Sources familiar with the deal told TMZ that E! made an overall deal with the famous family, and the Kardashians were re-signed for more 5 cycles. The show just began it’s 10th season this month on the 10 year anniversary of the show’s 2007 premiere.
The contract is said to be a package deal in which E! has to pay for all services rendered by the Kardashians. This contract is definitely a substantial increase from their 2015 negotiation a couple years back, where the family also signed on for 5 cycles, but payment only totaled $100 mil–$10 million less a season.
TMZ’s sources revealed that the Kardashian deal is structured so that the family decides how to split up the money amongst themselves. This also means that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be on the air at least into 2019.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours