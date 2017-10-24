Issa Rae’s ’90s-Set L.A. Drama Is Sure To Spark Conversation

Global Grind

With the second season of Insecure ending this past summer,is already making plans for the next big project.

According to Deadline, along with a third season of the comedy, Issa is also gearing up for a drama show with HBO set in 1990s L.A. It will follow a Black family as they deal with the turbulent events taking place in the area during that time. A married couple will be at the center of the story with Sheryl being a real estate agent who pushes the envelope and her husband, Jackson, being a conflicted LAPD anti-gang task force recruit. Their teenage son and daughter will also play a role in the story.

Issa will executive produce the show along with National Book Award finalist and The Turner House author Angela Flournoy. “I’m so thrilled to be working with Angela,” Issa said. “I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO.”

There’s no title or release date for the show yet, but we’ll continue to keep you updated!

