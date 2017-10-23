Entertainment News
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She Got Over Her Thor Role

Tessa Thompson is the star of the latest Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok where she plays Valkyrie. A superhero who selected by Odin to lead the Valkyrior. The fictional character is white in the comics, so naturally, fans hurled racist insults at Tessa. She took the high road on the matter online.

I sat down with her to discuss the racist haters. I also got an update on Creed 2 which isn’t being written by Ryan Coogler, and also hanging out among the Black Hollywood elite. Check out our interview and go see Thor: Ragnarok, November 3rd.

photos