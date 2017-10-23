Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Is What Happens When Your Brother Shoots Your Engagement Photos

You're not gonna expect what's in the background...

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Midsection Of Couple Holding Hands At Wedding

Source: Dario Loew-Albrecht / EyeEm / Getty


Getting married to the love of your life is supposed to be one of the best days of your life, but getting ready for the wedding is undoubtedly a lot of work. Probably the first order of business for most soon-to-be brides and grooms once he pops the question is engagement photos, and the most important decision is finding someone you trust to take those special photos for you.

Many hire a professional photographer for the occasion, but why not utilize a family member to do the same thing? That’s what this bride decided to do, and her brother was the one who ended up shooting her engagement photos for her. Her brother posted the pictures he shot to Twitter, and you may notice something unusual in the background….

Yep, that’s Pennywise in the background of every photo, also known as every bride’s worst nightmare. Hopefully she notices him in the background before she sends posts the photos.

Almost better than the creepy photos themselves are the replies, take a look at how people responded to this brother’s interesting take on engagement photos:

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Is What Happens When Your Brother Shoots Your Engagement Photos

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Twitter Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Viral Photo With…
 3 hours ago
10.23.17
This Is What Happens When Your Brother Shoots…
 3 hours ago
10.23.17
Burger King’s New Anti-Bullying Ad Will Have You…
 6 hours ago
10.23.17
Woman eating hamburger on bus
Burger King’s Anti-Bullying Campaign
 16 hours ago
10.22.17
2013 BET Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Is Doing The Half-Time Show
 16 hours ago
10.22.17
Watch: Meek Mill Tries Front Flip Off Trampoline…
 1 day ago
10.22.17
Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana And More Remember ‘Drumline’…
 1 day ago
10.22.17
Masterpiece: You’ve Got To See The Millennial Generation’s…
 1 day ago
10.22.17
Jessie Reyez Says Viral Hit ‘Figures’ Was Inspired…
 2 days ago
10.21.17
The Numbers Behind Twitter’s Greatest Debates
 3 days ago
10.20.17
This Guitarist Plays Along To Cardi B’s Catchphrases…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
Only In New York City: Crazy Stories From…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
INSTADAILY: Can We Talk About Ashanti’s Insane Bikini…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
LOL: Jamie Foxx Impersonates Stephen A. Smith In…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
‘Make America Crip Again’: 6 Ways Snoop Dogg…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
When Stunting For Twitter Goes Wrong: What’s The…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
photos