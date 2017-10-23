Entertainment News
Burger King’s New Anti-Bullying Ad Will Have You In Your Feelings All Day

Burger King Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Drop 17 Percent As Sales Drop

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


Things are so real in the world today that even a fast food restaurants like Burger King are addressing serious issues like bullying.

In honor of National Bullying Prevention Month, BK outdid themselves with a powerful new ad called the Bullying Jr., that may make you tear up a little. See for yourself:

Continue reading Burger King's New Anti-Bullying Ad Will Have You In Your Feelings All Day

