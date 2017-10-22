Watch: Meek Mill Tries Front Flip Off Trampoline At 76ers Game

Global Grind

went to the Philadelphia 76ers home opener this weekend, and the Philly rhymer got lifted with the Sixers’ Dunk Squad behind the scenes.

It takes a lot of courage to front flip off of a trampoline in front of a bunch of phone cameras.

The Dream Chasers leader looks as surprised as anyone that he was able to stick the landing.

RT @MissInfoTV Meek Mill landing a front flip off a trampoline is the best thing you'll see for the rest of 2017. pic.twitter.com/VsZW0oF3Qn — Missinfo (@Missinfo) October 21, 2017

Also On 97.9 The Beat: