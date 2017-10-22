Entertainment News
Watch: Meek Mill Tries Front Flip Off Trampoline At 76ers Game

But did he stick the landing, though?

Meek Mill went to the Philadelphia 76ers home opener this weekend, and the Philly rhymer got lifted with the Sixers’ Dunk Squad behind the scenes.

It takes a lot of courage to front flip off of a trampoline in front of a bunch of phone cameras.

The Dream Chasers leader looks as surprised as anyone that he was able to stick the landing.

