Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Masterpiece: You’ve Got To See The Millennial Generation’s Mona Lisa

This student's art assignment will be hanging in a museum one day.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Chi Modu Exhibition Opening

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


The most iconic image of your childhood isn’t the picture of Biggie or 2Pac hanging on your wall.

It’s that chain link ‘S’ that somehow managed to pass through every elementary, middle and Sunday school in America over the past 30 years.

The mighty “S” inspired one anonymous student’s final project for AP Art, and the final product may be the most beautiful work of art since the Mona Lisa.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Masterpiece: You’ve Got To See The Millennial Generation’s Mona Lisa

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Meek Mill Tries Front Flip Off Trampoline…
 8 hours ago
10.22.17
Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana And More Remember ‘Drumline’…
 10 hours ago
10.22.17
Masterpiece: You’ve Got To See The Millennial Generation’s…
 10 hours ago
10.22.17
Jessie Reyez Says Viral Hit ‘Figures’ Was Inspired…
 1 day ago
10.21.17
The Numbers Behind Twitter’s Greatest Debates
 2 days ago
10.20.17
This Guitarist Plays Along To Cardi B’s Catchphrases…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Only In New York City: Crazy Stories From…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
INSTADAILY: Can We Talk About Ashanti’s Insane Bikini…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
LOL: Jamie Foxx Impersonates Stephen A. Smith In…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
‘Make America Crip Again’: 6 Ways Snoop Dogg…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
When Stunting For Twitter Goes Wrong: What’s The…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
TGIF! These Tweets Perfectly Describe Our Friday Schmood
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Is Marvel Throwing Shade At DC By Releasing…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Chance The Rapper Teaching His Daughter How To…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Will Smith Is Aiming For The Netflix And…
 3 days ago
10.19.17
Beyoncé Impersonator Hilariously Explains Why Bey’s Instagram Is…
 3 days ago
10.19.17
photos