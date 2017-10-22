Masterpiece: You’ve Got To See The Millennial Generation’s Mona Lisa

The most iconic image of your childhood isn’t the picture of Biggie or 2Pac hanging on your wall.
It’s that chain link ‘S’ that somehow managed to pass through every elementary, middle and Sunday school in America over the past 30 years.
The mighty “S” inspired one anonymous student’s final project for AP Art, and the final product may be the most beautiful work of art since the Mona Lisa.
