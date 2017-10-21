Jessie Reyez Says Viral Hit ‘Figures’ Was Inspired By Cheating Boyfriend

Global Grind

Rising star Jessie Reyez told Xilla Valentine about leaving her job to join a creative collective in Toronto, which put her in the same rooms as OVO producer 40.

She also shares that she was inspired to write her breakout hit, “Figures,” by a cheating boyfriend.

“I was just broken,” Reyez said. “I was depressed. I showed up at the studio looking a mess.”

