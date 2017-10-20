Music
Home > Music

This Performance Of “Gatekeeper” By Toronto Singer Jessie Reyez Will Haunt You

Jessie gave us chills.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Earlier this week, TIDAL hosted a star-studded benefit concert for victims of natural disasters. Legends like Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, and more performed, but upcoming Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez easily had the most memorable set of the night.

TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Taking the stage with her guitar and red balloon, Jessie belted out her hit “Figures” and then a haunting rendition of her song “Gatekeeper.” Whoever didn’t know Jessie before TIDAL’s annual concert, definitely knows who she is now. Watch below:

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Performance Of “Gatekeeper” By Toronto Singer Jessie Reyez Will Haunt You

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Numbers Behind Twitter’s Greatest Debates
 3 hours ago
10.20.17
This Guitarist Plays Along To Cardi B’s Catchphrases…
 7 hours ago
10.20.17
Only In New York City: Crazy Stories From…
 7 hours ago
10.20.17
LOL: Jamie Foxx Impersonates Stephen A. Smith In…
 9 hours ago
10.20.17
‘Make America Crip Again’: 6 Ways Snoop Dogg…
 9 hours ago
10.20.17
When Stunting For Twitter Goes Wrong: What’s The…
 11 hours ago
10.20.17
TGIF! These Tweets Perfectly Describe Our Friday Schmood
 11 hours ago
10.20.17
Is Marvel Throwing Shade At DC By Releasing…
 12 hours ago
10.20.17
Chance The Rapper Teaching His Daughter How To…
 14 hours ago
10.20.17
Will Smith Is Aiming For The Netflix And…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Beyoncé Impersonator Hilariously Explains Why Bey’s Instagram Is…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
These NBA Players’ Dopplegangers Are Setting Twitter On…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
This Viral ‘Bodak Yellow’ Cover Takes Cardi B’s…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Dave Ea$t Shares His Top 5 Current Rappers…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
RZA Admits He Saw Russell Crowe Spit On…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 2 days ago
10.19.17
photos