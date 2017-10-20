Entertainment News
The Numbers Behind Twitter’s Greatest Debates

One tweeter has been keeping track of the random rent, dinner date, salary and body counts statistics that divide Twitter every few weeks.

Black Twitter

Would you date someone with 35 bodies?

Can you afford a $3,000 bed?

Would you take $10,000 to quit your job?

These are the questions that keep the tweets talking on slow news days.

And in 2016, one Twitter user (@HitDaBoogiez) started keeping track of the random rent, dinner date, salary and body count quotas that divide Twitter every few weeks.

Tweeters lie, numbers don’t.

 

