The Numbers Behind Twitter’s Greatest Debates

These are the questions that keep the tweets talking on slow news days.

And in 2016, one Twitter user (@HitDaBoogiez) started keeping track of the random rent, dinner date, salary and body count quotas that divide Twitter every few weeks.

Tweeters lie, numbers don’t.

We adding "35" to the ambiguous twitter numbers list? — нacĸary вιnх (@HitDaBoogiez) October 19, 2016

Right now on the list we got: $200

$11.88

32K

26,000 = a stack a month

$53

And now 35 — нacĸary вιnх (@HitDaBoogiez) October 19, 2016

3K bed.

10K to quit ya job. Check. — нacĸary вιnх (@HitDaBoogiez) December 2, 2016

8K down payment. Check — нacĸary вιnх (@HitDaBoogiez) February 24, 2017

3 hours of head. Check. 4,173 miles. AK to MS. Check. — нacĸary вιnх (@HitDaBoogiez) May 5, 2017

