Is Marvel Throwing Shade At DC By Releasing ‘The Punisher’ On The Same Day As ‘Justice League?’

This week, Marvel released the trailer for their upcoming Netflix series The Punisher. At first, all seemed well, and folks excited for the show finally got their teaser.

However, soon Twitter realized that the series’ November 17th release date is the same day as another much anticipated comic adaption — Justice League. With The Punisher being under the Marvel brand and JL being apart of the DC Comics universe, Twitter couldn’t help but notice a little shade.

The Punisher and Justice League the same day? That sounds like a fight between Marvel and DC 😏 #ThePunisher #JusticeLeague — king in the north🐺 (@TheGreenFlash01) October 19, 2017

MARVEL IS DROPPING THE PUNISHER THE SAME DAY JUSTICE LEAGUE COMES OUT pic.twitter.com/DaqnDj4bwN — nat / 4⚡️ (@jason_todds) October 19, 2017

Marvel petty as shit for dropping punisher same day as justice league — A-ARON (@Supermancell) October 19, 2017

Yet again the battle between Marvel and DC continues. Pretty ballsy to drop #ThePunisher the same day and weekend as #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/SpZfe04X9k — 🔱Brian Lindsey II🔱 (@Brian95ORB) October 19, 2017

Folks were already starting to take sides.

tbh I gotta admit I read way more Punisher books than Justice League. If I had to chose my heart and marathon hours will go to Frank Castle. — Rick (@MrRickJones) October 19, 2017

The Punisher releases the same day as Justice League and I think we all know what everyone’s more excited for…@ThePunisher — Luke Bowers (@bowersluke) October 19, 2017

Justice League is priority that weekend. Sorry not sorry, Marvel.🙃 https://t.co/jI1jqxANb6 — Lily Miranda 👊🐲 (@LilyMiranda07) October 19, 2017

Surveys were even starting to form.

Marvel’s #ThePunisher FINALLY got a release date on Netflix. What are you more excited for on November 17th?? Punisher or #JusticeLeague?? — Sal Marra (@SalMarra927) October 19, 2017

While others tried to play mediators.

Do people know you can both watch episodes of The Punisher & watch Justice League on the same day/weekend? 1 don't stop the other… Lol — Kay-D MusiQ (@KayDMusiQ) October 19, 2017

Justice League and Punisher aren't competing. It isn't one or the other. If you planned on seeing JL, you go see JL then come home & binge. — J. (@WhereLionsRoam) October 19, 2017

Some folks just didn’t care.

When you don't care too much about #Punisher OR #JusticeLeague so you have no conflicts on November 17th. — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz (@lizziethat) October 19, 2017

What will it be for you? Team The Punisher or team Justice League? You can watch trailers for both movies below.





