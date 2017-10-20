Entertainment News
Is Marvel Throwing Shade At DC By Releasing ‘The Punisher’ On The Same Day As ‘Justice League?’

Twitter responds.

Comic-Con International 2017 - 'Justice League' Autograph Signing

This week, Marvel released the trailer for their upcoming Netflix series The Punisher. At first, all seemed well, and folks excited for the show finally got their teaser.

However, soon Twitter realized that the series’ November 17th release date is the same day as another much anticipated comic adaption — Justice League. With The Punisher being under the Marvel brand and JL being apart of the DC Comics universe, Twitter couldn’t help but notice a little shade.

Folks were already starting to take sides.

Surveys were even starting to form.

While others tried to play mediators.

Some folks just didn’t care.

What will it be for you? Team The Punisher or team Justice League? You can watch trailers for both movies below.


