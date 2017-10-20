When Stunting For Twitter Goes Wrong: What’s The Biggest Lie You’ve Heard?

Global Grind

When you’re trying to stunt on social media, Black Twitter will quickly cut you down to size. That’s what happened to a young man, who was probably trolling when he decided to stunt about buying a house at 18 years old. Yeah. OK!

Boy if you don’t get yo ass outta Home Depot https://t.co/OlypSroNUS — The Don (@JackedYoTweets) October 19, 2017

This got us to thinking. What’s the biggest lie someone has ever said to you while trying to impress you?

