Anita Wilson Shares Love For Rickey Smiley’s New Book! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

While the amazing and talented singer Anita Wilson was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio, she picked up her copy of Rickey Smiley‘s book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” She was so excited to share her love for the book! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley, Ed Lover Anita Wilson & Goodie Mob Have A Stevie Wonder Dance Party! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Kids Share Moment Of Understanding About Family & Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why DeRay Davis Thinks Kevin Hart Should Read Rickey Smiley’s Book [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]