Cynthia Erivo Radiates In Red At The American Ballet Theater Fall Gala

Hello Beautiful Staff
Tony Award winning actress Cynthia Erivo arrived at the American Ballet Theater Fall Gala looking absolutely stunning. The Colored Purple star wore a Fall/Winter 2017 Zac Posen dress to attend the function. Talk about standing out! The mermaid cut and tiered ‘mermaid tail’ of the dress adds a necessary drama to make this an entrance gown.

The Zac Posen dress has an off the shoulder cape sleeve biased cut neckline showing off Cynthia’s poppin’ collar bone, strong arms, and sexy shoulders.

She wore her hair in a platinum blonde cropped cut and a bold orange-red lipstick (get a similar one from Ardell Beauty in Sizzling Sunset for $9.99 from Sally Beauty). This matte lipstick doesn’t dry out your lips and stays on all night long!

This dress was a fabulous look on Cynthia – do you agree? Tell us in the comment section!

Continue reading Cynthia Erivo Radiates In Red At The American Ballet Theater Fall Gala

