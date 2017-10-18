Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You Think About Him

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Tyler Perry is back as Madea in the sequel to his box-office hit Tyler Perry’s Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween. In his sit down with Xilla Valentine the two talk about a plethora of topics from when was the last time Tyler googled himself to Donald Trump talking with the president of the Virgin Islands. (That would be him)

Check out this interview ahead of Boo! 2 in theaters everywhere Friday, October 20th, 2017.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You Think About Him

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Relatives Of Police Killing Victims Join Rally Calling For Justice For Eric Garner
Al Sharpton Interviews Congresswoman Frederica Wilson On Military…
 3 hours ago
10.18.17
Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You…
 4 hours ago
10.18.17
Kerry Washington Is Bringing A TV Show To…
 8 hours ago
10.18.17
Cam’ron And Jim Jones Put Aside Differences For…
 11 hours ago
10.18.17
Must See: This Baltimore Middle School Choir’s Performance…
 11 hours ago
10.18.17
Beyoncé Stole The Show At Tidal’s Hurricane Benefit…
 12 hours ago
10.18.17
Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott Wins Injunction On 6-Game Suspension; Will…
 14 hours ago
10.18.17
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Rihanna Kept It All The Way Real About…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Five Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Lecrae Opens Up About Helping Students at Charlottesville,…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
As Told By Jovel Roystan: Five Indisputable Fall…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
photos