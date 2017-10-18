Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Must See: This Baltimore Middle School Choir’s Performance Will Give You Chills

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Empty desks in classroom

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty


Nothing touches the soul quicker than sounds of inspiration coming through the voice of innocent children.

Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan middle school choir rehearsal has gone viral after choir director Kenyatta Hardison posted a live Facebook video showcasing her students’ impeccable vocals and passionate performance. Hardison captioned the touching video, “Not perfect but Imperfectly perfect.”

 


 

She told ABC News, “And so I told my kids, ‘This is a different type of move here. This is a mighty move and we have a big responsibility to share hope.” And share hope is what they did. everyone from victims of natural disasters to cancer survivors have reached out to Hardison saying that the kids’ video has touched them deeply.

Check out Cardinal Shehan’s choir singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” in the video above. Grab your tissues.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Must See: This Baltimore Middle School Choir’s Performance Will Give You Chills

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Relatives Of Police Killing Victims Join Rally Calling For Justice For Eric Garner
Al Sharpton Interviews Congresswoman Frederica Wilson On Military…
 3 hours ago
10.18.17
Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You…
 4 hours ago
10.18.17
Kerry Washington Is Bringing A TV Show To…
 8 hours ago
10.18.17
Cam’ron And Jim Jones Put Aside Differences For…
 11 hours ago
10.18.17
Must See: This Baltimore Middle School Choir’s Performance…
 12 hours ago
10.18.17
Beyoncé Stole The Show At Tidal’s Hurricane Benefit…
 12 hours ago
10.18.17
Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott Wins Injunction On 6-Game Suspension; Will…
 14 hours ago
10.18.17
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Rihanna Kept It All The Way Real About…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Five Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Lecrae Opens Up About Helping Students at Charlottesville,…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
As Told By Jovel Roystan: Five Indisputable Fall…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
photos