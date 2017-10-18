Must See: This Baltimore Middle School Choir’s Performance Will Give You Chills

Global Grind

Nothing touches the soul quicker than sounds of inspiration coming through the voice of innocent children.

Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan middle school choir rehearsal has gone viral after choir director Kenyatta Hardison posted a live Facebook video showcasing her students’ impeccable vocals and passionate performance. Hardison captioned the touching video, “Not perfect but Imperfectly perfect.”





She told ABC News, “And so I told my kids, ‘This is a different type of move here. This is a mighty move and we have a big responsibility to share hope.” And share hope is what they did. everyone from victims of natural disasters to cancer survivors have reached out to Hardison saying that the kids’ video has touched them deeply.

Check out Cardinal Shehan’s choir singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” in the video above. Grab your tissues.

