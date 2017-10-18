Kerry Washington Is Bringing A TV Show To Facebook

Global Grind

Once again, Facebook is making moves to expand their brand even more. Now, along with ordering food , you can expect TV shows from the site for the perfect combination of Facebook and chill.

Kerry Washington is one person bringing a scripted series to Facebook’s Watch platform. The show is called Five Points and according to a press release, it will follow “five students at a South Side Chicago high school who each experience a life changing event from a different point of view.” The show was created and written by Adam Giaudrone, who contributed creatively to Being Mary Jane. Kerry will executive produce the series.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Indigenous (Media) and Facebook in order to tell this important, thought provoking and compelling story,” Kerry said in a statement.

The show begins production this week for a ten episode season.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: