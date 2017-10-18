2018 NFL Draft Coming to North Texas

Looks like At&T Stadium will play host to the 2018 NFL Draft, according to NFL insiders. Tweets from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport this morning went from unconfirmed rumblings to a confirmed decision from the league, supported by their communication Twitter Account. Last year’s draft was hosted in Philly and the two prior years in Chi-town. Before that, the draft had been held at Radio City Music Hall in New York every year since 1960. Big news for North Texas!

2018 NFL DRAFT TO BE HOSTED IN DALLAS https://t.co/rg57Wrwwbt — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 18, 2017

All three days at AT&T Stadium, fan experience inside and outside. Will be cool https://t.co/Sne26J9nJV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2017

