2018 NFL Draft Coming to North Texas

Looks like At&T Stadium will play host to the 2018 NFL Draft, according to NFL insiders. Tweets from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport this morning went from unconfirmed rumblings to a confirmed decision from the league, supported by their communication Twitter Account. Last year’s draft was hosted in Philly and the two prior years in Chi-town. Before that, the draft had been held at Radio City Music Hall in New York every year since 1960. Big news for North Texas!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours