2018 NFL Draft Coming to North Texas

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Looks like At&T Stadium will play host to the 2018 NFL Draft, according to NFL insiders. Tweets from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport this morning went from unconfirmed rumblings to a confirmed decision from the league, supported by their communication Twitter Account. Last year’s draft was hosted in Philly and the two prior years in Chi-town. Before that, the draft had been held at Radio City Music Hall in New York every year since 1960. Big news for North Texas!

