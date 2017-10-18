Music
Jay Z, Cardi B, Beyoncé & More! Every Fire Pic From The TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert

It was a night to remember.

Global Grind
Tidal X: Brooklyn

Last night, TIDAL hosted its third annual benefit concert to raise money and awareness for Puerto Rico, Mexico, and all those who have been affected by unprecedented natural disasters. With Angie Martinez hosting and a slew of high profile performances from Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Chris Brown, Cardi B, and more, the show raised millions of dollars to aid in relief and recovery efforts this year. All ticket proceeds are to be donated to Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation, and more.

Check out pics from the unbelievable night below. Note: Beyoncé has never looked more beautiful.

Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

photos