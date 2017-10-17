Yara Shahidi Goes For An All White Look At Elle Magazine’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ Event

Hello Beautiful Staff

Attending the Elle Magazine Women In Hollywood Event in Los Anglees, CA, Yara Shahidi is giving us a fresh look wearing Look 34 straight off the Fall/Winter 2017 Chanel runway. The dress has a wide, open, high neck collar with embroidered detail.

She paired her look with white shoes and a high top knot with her baby hairs on fleek. I love her natural makeup (a signature for her) and her glow! She looks so effortlessly stylish and put together.

I’m loving the silver on her lower lash line. It looks so good! (If you want to be on trend, check out this blue eyeliner look ). For those of you who are wondering if you still can wear white after Labor Day, those are old fashion rules! Get into an all white look to take you from bleak to chic.

