Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Rehearsal Dinner Was More Extravagant Than Most Weddings

The Mane event will be televised.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are walking down the aisle today, but their we’re not sure how they’re going to top their lavish rehearsal dinner. Hip-hop’s ride-or-die couple donned extravagant red ensemble while exchanging even more expensive gifts on the gram.

And the gifts didn’t stop there. Gucci spared no expense and surprised his bride-to-be with a matching Rolls Royce.

You can get a glimpse of Keyshia and Gucci’s trip down the aisle on their reality TV show The Mane Event on BET every Tuesday night at 10 PM ET/PT.

