Designer Mychael Knight Of ‘Project Runway’ Fame Reportedly Dead At 39

Numerous sources are reporting that ‘Project Runway’ alum Mychael Knight has died.
The talented designer was a fan favorite on season three of the popular Bravo fashion show and later appeared on Project Runway: All Stars on Lifetime.
According to a report from Obvious Mag, who claims that the family of Mychael has asked them to handle all media requests, the designer passed at 7:25am outside of Atlanta, Georgia. He was 39 years old. According to TMZ, the fashion visionary was being treated for intestinal issues when he died.
His family asked that their privacy is respected during this time of grief.
HelloBeautiful received this official statement from the family:
“We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle.
Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and
so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.” – The Knight Family
Multiple friends and family members took to Twitter to express their condolences:
I LOST MY BEST FRIEND TODAY! @projectrunway Alum and American Fashion Designer, @mychaelknight Knight has died. Our sincere condolences to his Family & Friends. The Knight Family has asked @obviousmag to handle any media inquiries during their grievance. Please email: mychaelknight@obviousmag.com. We've created a post. Click the link in our bio. #RIP #MychaelKnight
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES.
The Fabulous & Fierce Designs Of 'Project Runway' Star Mychael Knight
