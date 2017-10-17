Jumping The Broom! Did Toni Braxton And Birdman Secretly Get Married?

Photo by

Jumping The Broom! Did Toni Braxton And Birdman Secretly Get Married?

A source says the singer and rapper eloped two months ago, but have yet to go public with their good news.

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty


Are they or aren’t they? This seems to be the question behind whether Toni Braxton and her Bae Birdman are husband and wife.

Well according to the JasmineBrand, the two ARE married, having eloped two months ago. However, they have yet to go public with their good news.

“They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together,” a source told the gossip site.

This anonymous person added: “They’re so in love with each other. I’m surprised that they even waited this long to do it.”

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard marriage rumors about the couple.

Last month we reported that while a guest on The Wendy Williams Show, Tamar Braxton said she believed her older sister and the rapper eloped because he was acting like her “brother-in-law” during a serious family crisis:

“My mother might kill me but I just have to tell you guys this testimony real quick. My mother got sick the other. Sunday she told us she was having heart surgery on Monday. The next day she has the heart surgery and it goes well, thank God. And she gets to her room and then 30 minutes later, she has a stroke on top of that. But let me tell you how good God is. She’s at home three days later. She’s talking, she’s walking. She’s eating. She’s laughing. Her face ain’t slumped over.”

The “Bluebird of Happiness” singer added: “And Birdman was there the whole time. I think that’s my brother-in-law. I think they eloped because he was there in the way a brother-in-law was there. I’m telling you, they is married.”

The couple started dating last year and made it official at the 2016 BET Awards.

Toni has yet to confirm these reports.

So...congrats we guess!?

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Are they really married or nah?

