Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Was Kevin Hart’s New Tour Promotion In Poor Taste? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment


Kevin Hart released a promotional ad for his new tour, which some people feel is a bit too conveniently called the “Irresponsible” tour. In the commercial, Kevin Hart is on a tour bus arguing with a bunch of other Kevin Harts. During the argument, they make mention of his mysterious citing with a girl in Miami, and the weekend in Las Vegas the blew up into the controversial cheating and blackmail scandal.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But is it too soon to make light of a such a situation? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Eniko Parrish Says She Won’t Leave Kevin Hart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Raheem DeVaughn Tries To Stay Neutral While Gary Cracks Kevin Hart Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Eniko Parrish Stay With Kevin Hart? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

12 photos Launch gallery

Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

Continue reading Was Kevin Hart’s New Tour Promotion In Poor Taste? [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

Here are some actors and comedians that have dressed up as women for a role.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family…
 12 hours ago
10.17.17
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album…
 12 hours ago
10.17.17
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Rihanna Kept It All The Way Real About…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Five Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still…
 15 hours ago
10.17.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 16 hours ago
10.17.17
Lecrae Opens Up About Helping Students at Charlottesville,…
 18 hours ago
10.17.17
As Told By Jovel Roystan: Five Indisputable Fall…
 21 hours ago
10.17.17
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 2 days ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 2 days ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 2 days ago
10.17.17
photos