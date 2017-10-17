Prank Call: Woman Sends Her Son Out The Room When The Gas Bill Goes Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. tells a woman that they sent somebody out to re-read her meter, and now her gas bill is an extra 500 bucks. As the conversation escalates, she ends her son out the room so she can really curse him out the way she wants to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

