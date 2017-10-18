Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Disrespected Gucci Mane On His Wedding Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment


Black Tony calls Rickey Smiley full of emotion, claiming they haven’t paid Gucci Mane due respect on his wedding day. He doesn’t understand why they haven’t been talking about the wedding all day, and bumping his music non-stop. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Makes Black Tony Listen To “I Won’t Complain” By Rev. Paul Jones [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Says He Drove Naked To Florida In His Sleep [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Left A Box Of Cats In JahLion Sound’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

13 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Continue reading Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Disrespected Gucci Mane On His Wedding Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Since Gucci’s release from jail, the couple has been spotted happy, healthy and ready to take on the next chapter of life.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family…
 12 hours ago
10.17.17
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album…
 12 hours ago
10.17.17
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Rihanna Kept It All The Way Real About…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Five Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still…
 15 hours ago
10.17.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 16 hours ago
10.17.17
Lecrae Opens Up About Helping Students at Charlottesville,…
 18 hours ago
10.17.17
As Told By Jovel Roystan: Five Indisputable Fall…
 21 hours ago
10.17.17
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 2 days ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 2 days ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 2 days ago
10.17.17
photos