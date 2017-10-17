Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
It’s another day, and Lil Wayne still hasn’t been paid by Birdman. About a year ago, Rick Ross jumped into the conversation with a song called “Idols Become Rivals,” calling out Birdman for doing Weezy so dirty. He has since taken a special interest in the case, and took to social media to reprimand Birdman further after Birdman decided to finally outright address the controversy on his own social media recently. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

