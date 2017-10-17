Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Is Nene Leakes Going To Sue Xscape? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Things are looking rough for Nene Leakes right now, after she was booted off of her position as host of Xscape‘s reunion tour. She was  fired after she told a heckler at one of her stand up shows that she hoped the woman would be raped by her Uber driver on the way home that night. When video of the incident hit the web, she immediately had to pay for it.

She has since spent time crying and begging for forgiveness, understandably. But does that mean she won’t take legal action? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

photos