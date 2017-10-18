Amber Lee Shares Her Unique Process For Pushing Past Self-Doubt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
Brooklyn artist Amber Lee talked about her new EP, “Many Good Age,” and the first single off of it, “Don’t Need That.” She also dished about her influences, what it’s like to open up for Shaggy, breaking out of her shyness to pursue her dreams, and so much more. Amber spoke about what she views as success for herself, and what makes other artists look successful to her.

Plus, Amber talks about what she does when she encounters self-doubt, and how gets herself to push past it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of the interview, and check out the music video for “Don’t Need That” below!

