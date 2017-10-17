Entertainment News
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album Inspired By 2Pac And JAY-Z Coming Soon

Will he drop the next "Hit 'Em Up" or "Takeover" on estranged Fast & Furious co-star The Rock?

In 2006, Tyrese released a double album that featured him rapping on one disc and singing on the other.

Alter Ego featured The Game, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort and R. Kelly and it looks like Black Ty is returning to the mixed identity concept a decade later with Identity Theft, which he described as a double album.

The multitalented star told his Instagram followers,” I know your first instincts is to say GTFOH put me in the ( Singer and Actor box and throw away the key )…but you will see folks very very soon that this rap album is far from play play.”

Tyrese tagged Hip Hop living legends Swizz Beats, JAY-Z and Dr. Dre in the post, as well as lost icons like Chris Lighty and 2Pac.

No word yet on if the new Black Ty will have bars for estranged Fast and Furious co-star The Rock.

