Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family For End Of ‘Rob & Chyna’

Her suit claims that Rob abused her physically and threatened suicide, while his family used their power to tank the show.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Blacc Chyna is not letting her reality show with Rob Kardashian go without a fight.

According to TMZ, Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian clan for interference with production of “Rob & Chyna,” which she believes caused the E! network to kill the difficult production.

Her suit claims the Kardashians used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.” E! says she was just difficult to work with and that the show was doomed by poor ratings from early on.

Chyna’s also suing for battery, after an April domestic violence incident in which she claims Rob snatched her phone and knocked her down. She also says Rob ripped her bedroom door off its hinges and threatened suicide.

TMZ reports:

Chyna claims Rob repeatedly threatened to kill himself, and the suit includes text messages where Rob says things like, “I’m literally on the verge of killing myself and u couldn’t care less.” She’s also included a photo she says is Rob’s hand filled with pills he was threatening to take to kill himself if she didn’t immediately respond to his text.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family For End Of ‘Rob & Chyna’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family…
 2 hours ago
10.17.17
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album…
 2 hours ago
10.17.17
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend…
 4 hours ago
10.17.17
Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!
 4 hours ago
10.17.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 6 hours ago
10.17.17
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 2 days ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
photos