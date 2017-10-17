WTF: There’s A Cow On The Loose In Prospect Park

Global Grind Staff

There’s never a dull moment in New York City, but the wackiest moments usually never make it on camera — until now.

On Tuesday, the NYPD struggled to capture a baby cow that escaped a slaughterhouse and bowled over a 1-year-old girl as it ran into Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

According to the New York Daily News:

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit trapped the cow inside the Parade Grounds near Coney Island and Caton Aves. after startled park goers called 911 around 11 a.m. They were awaiting the city’s Animal Care Centers to come and sedate the animal, which toppled over a small child and was struck by a car before scrambling into the Parade Grounds.





An eyewitness told reporters, “I was with my son Kamren and this cow ran out of Prospect Park and ran over a baby girl. The mom was just crying and trying to calm her down. She was in such pain, I couldn’t even imagine.”





Another eye witness reported that the child suffered a busted lip and a black eye and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

We’ll keep you updated on the bizarre story — but check out the live stream above until then.