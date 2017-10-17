News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cardi B Signs A Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

She makes moooooneeeyyy moves

Global Grind Staff
Leave a comment

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty


Cardi B just announced yet another deal under her belt, and not a record deal this time–a publishing deal. B announced on Tuesday that she has just signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Of course, Cardi posted the accomplishment to Instagram in order to both share the exciting news with fans as well as give her haters a lesson in what she does.

She’s excited about the deal for many reasons, but also took the opportunity to let people know that she’s not playing with this publishing deals. She wrote, “when [h]aters be poppin s**t under my comments like oooo “she don’t write her s**t” sooo how I got  publishing deal then?” Cardi has always been known to speak what’s on her mind, and that is no different with this major career move.

Sony/ATV senior director of A&R Jennifer Drake also commented on Cardi’s new deal, remarking on ther apper’s honest approach to her music and brand:

“Cardi B is honest, real and refreshing and has the confidence to say exactly what she is thinking and feeling,” Drake states. “It’s tangible and you can connect to that. We are so proud to be able to work with a talented artist like Cardi and excited to see her push the culture forward.”

Congrats to Cardi on the major money move!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B Signs A Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family…
 5 hours ago
10.17.17
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album…
 6 hours ago
10.17.17
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend…
 8 hours ago
10.17.17
Rihanna Kept It All The Way Real About…
 8 hours ago
10.17.17
Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!
 8 hours ago
10.17.17
Five Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still…
 9 hours ago
10.17.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 9 hours ago
10.17.17
Lecrae Opens Up About Helping Students at Charlottesville,…
 12 hours ago
10.17.17
As Told By Jovel Roystan: Five Indisputable Fall…
 15 hours ago
10.17.17
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 24 hours ago
10.17.17
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
photos