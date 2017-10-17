NEWS ROUNDUP: Philando Castile Fund Cuts All School Lunch Debt; Trump’s Obama Lie; Bow Wow’s Death Row

Photo by

NEWS ROUNDUP: Philando Castile Fund Cuts All School Lunch Debt; Trump's Obama Lie; Bow Wow's Death Row

Community members in Michigan are honoring Castile with more than $70,000 to provide school lunches.

Team Cassius
The Philando Castile fundraising campaign started by Inver Hills Community College psychology professor Pam Fergus in August raised over $70,000 in Castile’s honor, clearing all of J.J. Hill Montessori’s school lunch debt.

“We just had this little idea that we were going to help do Mr. Phil’s job and make sure you guys have good lunch to eat every day,” Fergus said to kids in the school’s lunchroom. Castile, who students know as “Mr. Phil,” was known for paying for the lunches of students who couldn’t afford them before being fatally shot by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop in July 2016.

“We as a community have to work together in order for things to work,” Valerie Castile, Philando’s mother, said. “This would’ve meant everything to him.”

Today in “Damn, Donald” news… While discussing the killing of four American soldiers during an ambush in Niger at a news conference in the Rose Garden on Monday, Trump had the audacity to falsely claim Barack Obama and “most” other presidents “didn’t make calls” to families of fallen American soldiers.

“If you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls,” Trump said. “A lot of them didn’t make calls. I like to call when it’s appropriate.”

His comments came as a response to a question inquiring why he had yet to reach out to the soldiers’ families following the ambush.

“I felt very, very badly about that,” he said. “I always feel badly. It is the toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed.” He then stated he’s written letters that will supposedly be sent out soon.

Twitter had a heyday after Bow Wow shared an image of Death Row members with his face photoshopped into it. “Where it all started…” the caption read.

First of all, stop it.

It looks like he learned nothing after the advent of Jet Plane Gate which sparked the #BowWowChallenge in May. But then again, maybe this was also part of that “scientific method” he was telling Ebro about.

Check out some of the hilarious memes that came from it all below.

SOURCE: CBS Minnesota, CNN

