‘People Remain Silent For Different, Personal Reasons’ Gabrielle Union Addresses Victim Blaming

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘People Remain Silent For Different, Personal Reasons’ Gabrielle Union Addresses Victim Blaming

Gabrielle Union defends victims amid sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Gabrielle Union recently spoke out about sexual abuse and victim blaming in a Twitter thread, People reported. Union, who last year wrote in the Los Angeles Times about being sexually assaulted, joined many celebrities who have spoken out in the wake of rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein. She told followers that victims of sexual assault are unjustly blamed for staying silent or accused of “asking for it.”

Union may have been responding to recent posts by Donna Karan and Mayim Bialik, who both insinuated that rape only happens to attractive women who dress a certain way, or provocatively. Union revisited her own trauma to prove that clothing choices could neither cause nor prevent rape.

Union wrote about her experience in a memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine. She has long been an advocate for victims of sexual assault.

SOURCE: People

SEE ALSO:

Terry Crews Reveals Sex Assault Amid Hollywood Controversy

David Clarke Bashes Hillary Clinton Over Her Reaction To Harvey Weinstein’s Sex Abuse Scandal

 

You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

8 photos Launch gallery

You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

Continue reading You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

Gabby Union-Wade is celebrating life her way.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family…
 5 hours ago
10.17.17
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album…
 6 hours ago
10.17.17
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend…
 8 hours ago
10.17.17
Rihanna Kept It All The Way Real About…
 8 hours ago
10.17.17
Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!
 8 hours ago
10.17.17
Five Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still…
 9 hours ago
10.17.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 9 hours ago
10.17.17
Lecrae Opens Up About Helping Students at Charlottesville,…
 12 hours ago
10.17.17
As Told By Jovel Roystan: Five Indisputable Fall…
 15 hours ago
10.17.17
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 24 hours ago
10.17.17
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
photos