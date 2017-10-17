‘People Remain Silent For Different, Personal Reasons’ Gabrielle Union Addresses Victim Blaming

Gabrielle Union recently spoke out about sexual abuse and victim blaming in a Twitter thread, People reported. Union, who last year wrote in the Los Angeles Times about being sexually assaulted, joined many celebrities who have spoken out in the wake of rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein. She told followers that victims of sexual assault are unjustly blamed for staying silent or accused of “asking for it.”
Union may have been responding to recent posts by Donna Karan and Mayim Bialik, who both insinuated that rape only happens to attractive women who dress a certain way, or provocatively. Union revisited her own trauma to prove that clothing choices could neither cause nor prevent rape.
Union wrote about her experience in a memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine. She has long been an advocate for victims of sexual assault.
SOURCE: People
SEE ALSO:
Terry Crews Reveals Sex Assault Amid Hollywood Controversy
David Clarke Bashes Hillary Clinton Over Her Reaction To Harvey Weinstein’s Sex Abuse Scandal