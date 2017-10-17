Racist Incident At Boston College Shows Urgent Need To Find Solutions

The latest racist incident in a nationwide epidemic occurred at Boston College. Some Black students there are challenging racists to a dialogue, as other students plan to walk out of class on Wednesday and rally on Friday. This highlights the need for a strategy to combat campus racism.

CBS News Boston reports that a racist meme is circulating on campus, and two Black Lives Matter signs were defaced in a Boston College residence hall, in which someone wrote the word “DON’T” on the poster. It now reads, “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”

#BlackLivesMatter Sign Defaced At Boston College « CBS Boston https://t.co/u1hXSpxZ0s — Snake Plisskin (@em2wice) October 16, 2017

Students living in the dorm displayed a new sign that reads, “Dear racist people, instead of writing on our sign, don’t be a coward. Knock and we can have a conversation.”

The meme shows a picture of what appears to be a sandwich with the statement: “I like my steak and cheese like I like my slaves.”

University officials denounced the incidents in a statement:

“Boston College condemns all acts of hate and is committed to holding any student who violates our standards accountable. We call upon all members of the BC community to treat each other with dignity and respect and to stand united against intolerance in any form.”

College campuses across the nation are struggling to find effectively responses to the rash of racist incidents like the one roiling Boston College.

READ MORE: American University Students Rally Against Campus Racism After Blacks Taunted With Bananas

After several high-profile cases, American University recently launched what it describes as a “first-of-its-kind” program: The Antiracist Research and Policy Center.

Historian Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, the author of National Book Award-winning book “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” directs the research program.

Prof @DrIbram presents his vision for the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at 6pm today. Watch the livestream: https://t.co/DIQUlrk0YC pic.twitter.com/BiWfDnyAf0 — AU SIS (@AU_SIS) September 26, 2017

“We must come to grips with the reality of racial equality—with the reality that policy change is the driving force of racial change,” Kendi said at an event to shared his vision for the center.

The Center will support six teams, led by AU scholars, focused on six key policy areas: justice, economy, education, environment, health, and politics.

Kendi described the teams as an “intellectual assembly line” tasked with finding policy solutions to problems of inequality.

SOURCE: CBS News Boston, American University

SEE ALSO:

American University Confederate Flag Incident Caught On Camera

Racist Attack At Cornell University Prompts Soul Searching