‘Hang Them All’: Trump Reportedly Made Sick Joke About LGBTQ People

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Hang Them All’: Trump Reportedly Made Sick Joke About LGBTQ People

He joked about the method Vice President Mike Pence would use to murder gay people.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Donald Trump allegedly made a sickening “joke” about Vice President Mike Pence wanting to “hang” gay people, Jane Mayer writes in the Oct. 23 issue of The New Yorker.

“During a meeting with a legal scholar, Trump belittled Pence’s determination to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Mayer claimed in a piece, “The Danger Of President Pence.” “[W}hen the conversation turned to gay rights, Trump motioned toward Pence and joked, “Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!”

Trump’s joke comes at a time when transgender people of color are being murdered at an alarming rate. Before becoming vice president, Pence successfully ran for Congress in 2000 on a platform that “included a promise to oppose any effort to recognize homosexuals as a discrete and insular minority entitled to the protection of anti-discrimination laws,” Mayer noted.

Pence also helped lobby House Republicans to support a ban on transgender people in the military earlier this year, Think Progress reported.

And Trump’s alleged antipathy toward LGBTQ individuals is also well-documented. The president, also known as Forty-Five, became the first sitting president to address the Values Voter Summit, which is organized and funded by several LGBTQ hate groups, according to Think Progress.

With the rise of xenophobia, we can only hope that activists’ voices will drown out the hate.

SOURCE: The New Yorker, Think Progress

SEE ALSO:

Hypocrisy Knows No Bounds: Mike Pence Used Personal Email For State Business

Mike Pence’s Denial Of Statements Trump Actually Made Is ‘Laughable’

 

 

 

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

3 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 19 hours ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 20 hours ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 2 days ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 3 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
photos