Viral Hashtag #MeToo Illuminates The Scope Of Sexual Assault

The recent sexual assault allegations against Hollywood juggernauthas ignited an internet movement to end the shame associated with sexual violence.

#MeToo has taken over the social media sphere, with many men and women utilizing the trending hashtag to show solidarity with the victims of sexual assault while bravely voicing their own experiences.

Alyssa Milano started the hashtag Sunday afternoon to illuminate the scope of the problem:

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Since her original tweet, the message has been retweeted thousands of times and grabbed the attention of many Hollywood women including Anika Noni Rose, Lady Gaga, and Gabrielle Union.

We previously reported, to date, more than 30 women including Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowen have come forward to say they were either sexually harassed and/or raped by Weinstein.

RELATED LINKS

Money Talks: Jay Z Wants To Buy Harvey Weinstein’s Company Shares

Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His Sexual Assault Scandal

Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey Weinstein’s Company In Jeopardy?

Also On 97.9 The Beat: