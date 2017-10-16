News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Viral Hashtag #MeToo Illuminates The Scope Of Sexual Assault

Alyssa Milano's tweet started a social movement to expose the magnitude of sexual assault.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

US producer Harvey Weinstein

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


The recent sexual assault allegations against Hollywood juggernaut Harvey Weinstein has ignited an internet movement to end the shame associated with sexual violence.

#MeToo has taken over the social media sphere, with many men and women utilizing the trending hashtag to show solidarity with the victims of sexual assault while bravely voicing their own experiences.

Alyssa Milano started the hashtag Sunday afternoon  to illuminate the scope of the problem:

Since her original tweet, the message has been retweeted thousands of times and grabbed the attention of many Hollywood women including Anika Noni Rose, Lady Gaga, and Gabrielle Union.

We previously reported, to date, more than 30 women including Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowen have come forward to say they were either sexually harassed and/or raped by Weinstein.

RELATED LINKS

Money Talks: Jay Z Wants To Buy Harvey Weinstein’s Company Shares

Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His Sexual Assault Scandal

Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey Weinstein’s Company In Jeopardy?

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Viral Hashtag #MeToo Illuminates The Scope Of Sexual Assault

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 19 hours ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 20 hours ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 2 days ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 3 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
photos