Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women Who Wear Weaves

97.9 The Beat Staff
BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals

In today’s who asked you news, actor Isaiah Washington stepped on his Twitter soap box to insert himself in a conversation where he does not belong. Washington posed a question to women who wear weaves, asking is it “worth it emotionally?

Come again? Of course Black Twitter swarmed and got Mr. Washington all the way together.

And in that order!

This isn’t the first time Mr. Washington put his foot in his mouth, he has a history of ill-advised comments. We’re putting him on Twitter timeout.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

