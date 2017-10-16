News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other Sexual Assault Victims

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Scripps Networks Interactive Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


Food Network host Sunny Anderson is facing backlash after posting a series of insensitive tweets about the sexual assault victims who came forth after she told her story.

“When I reported my 1st radio boss for sexual harassment, I felt brave,” she tweeted late Saturday night. “The 4 co-workers that came out AFTER me were not brave to me…at all.”

She added, “In fact I blamed them and still do for not being BRAVE and reporting him before he had a chance to make one more victim.”

The tweets continued,

“So, as all these women come out of the woodwork…ask yourself… were they complicit in their silence? Complicit when taking payoffs?”

“I refuse to call the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 10th person to come out and say, “me too”, BRAVE. We can call them LATE though … or I can.”

The tweets have since been deleted but the damage is already done. Anderson apologized on Twitter, writing,

“I’ve deleted my obviously polarizing & offensive statement. As a victim & warrior against sexual harassment in the work place, I apologize.”

Anderson’s tweets couldn’t have come at a worse time as Alyssa Milano launched the hashtag #MeToo, which gave voice to many women who suffered sexual assault. Twitter exploded with nearly 500,000 tweets from women who expressed their stories on the social media platform.

It’s troubling to see women, especially one who has been through sexual assault, blame and shame other women. We must do better.

RELATED STORIES:

Viral Hashtag #MeToo Illuminates The Scope Of Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His Sexual Assault Scandal

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other Sexual Assault Victims

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 19 hours ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 20 hours ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 2 days ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 3 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
photos