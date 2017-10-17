News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Peter may be trying to fix his marriage with Amina, but he can't leave Tara alone.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

BET Music Matters

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly have already gotten into a fight over his babymama Tara Wallace on Marriage Boot Camp.

It took no name for Peter to bring the third person in their love triangle into the drama on Marriage Boot Camp. The Love & Hip Hop star and proud member of The Creep Squad called up his ex-fiance and on the first episode. From the looks of things, it might even have been the first night!

Why was he calling Tara so early into the process? “I know she’s having an extremely hard time with me being here,” he explained.

Amina’s probably having a tough time of it, too, since Peter can’t seem to focus on her and their relationship.

Not only did Peter call Tara, but he made it a point to say he loves her before he hung up. For her part Amina seems well aware that Peter may care about Tara more than her.

s

It is only episode 1, but the rest of the couples seemed to have pegged them as the hottest mess in the house.


Tune in for more of the mess when Marriage Boot Camp airs Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

RELATED STORIES:

This Is Going To Be A Mess: Peter Gunz Ditches Amina Buddafly On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [VIDEO]

Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join WE TV’s ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [VIDEO]

LinkSeeing Double: Amina Buddafly’s New Look Has Us Seeing Tara

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 19 hours ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 20 hours ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 2 days ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 3 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
photos